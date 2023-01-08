Dr. Amy Halverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Halverson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Halverson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Halverson works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 1600 Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halverson has been my colo-rectal surgeon for over twenty years. Dr. Halverson came highly recommended by several physicians I trust completely. Amy Halverson has always been a concerned caring physician from the moment I first met her. Dr. Halverson has performed several office procedures and one operating room procedure and all have gone exactly as she predicted. Dr. Halverson once took time from her very busy schedule to give me professional advice, as she is also an academic, about dealing with an unfounded complaint. I was very moved by the honest concern and great advice she gave, from a position of authority. Another anecdote - Dr. Halverson gave up her Christmas eve day one year to take care of a number of patients, including me, that needed office procedures before the end of the year. In short, I think the world of her, and if I ever develop colo-rectal cancer I know who I would trust to operate. In short, NWM is lucky to have her on staff.
About Dr. Amy Halverson, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568498186
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Halverson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Halverson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halverson.
