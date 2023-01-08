Overview

Dr. Amy Halverson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halverson works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.