Dr. Amy Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Harvey, MD
Dr. Amy Harvey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Browns Mills, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Health Obgyn Browns Mills6 Earlin Ave Ste 290, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Directions (609) 896-1400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
Dr. Harvey is not only kind and caring but truly takes the time to listen to concerns /questions . I feel very fortunate to have found such a caring professional Gyn Doctor. C Graham Levittown , PA
About Dr. Amy Harvey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952411696
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.