Overview of Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD

Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Heimberger works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.