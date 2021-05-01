See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD

Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Heimberger works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heimberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute
    675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Secondary Malignancies
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2021
    During my initial consult at MD Anderson, I suddenly could not speak. In the middle of my first visit, I was sent to the ER to find I had brain metastasis, severely affecting my speech and cognition, and a second brain tumor. Both were hemorrhaging so first I underwent gamma knife radiation with the incredible Dr. McAleer. After going home, my improving speech became much worse, sending me to a local hospital. With the help of Dr. Davies, Dr. Heimberger and her amazing nurse practitioner, Cheryl, they got me back to Houston the next day and ready for removal of that tumor by Dr. Heimberger the following day. She saved my life and the quality of my life is back close to 98% of what I was before this diagnosis. I’m so thankful for her skill and passion for research and for removing that cancerous tumor, found to actually be melanoma! I would not have this life without Dr. Heimberger, Dr. Davies, Dr. McAleer & also Dr. McKean back home. My fear turned to hope. Always go here first!
    About Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235220955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heimberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heimberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heimberger works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Heimberger’s profile.

    Dr. Heimberger has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heimberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

