Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Hennessy works at Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.