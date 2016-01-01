Dr. Amy Henning, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Henning, DO
Overview of Dr. Amy Henning, DO
Dr. Amy Henning, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Henning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Henning's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen A Pierce MD PA4102 24th St Ste 506, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-7980
-
2
Covenant Children's Hospital4015 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-6861
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henning?
About Dr. Amy Henning, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1356312359
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henning works at
Dr. Henning has seen patients for Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.