Overview of Dr. Amy High, MD

Dr. Amy High, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. High works at Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.