Dr. Amy High, MD
Dr. Amy High, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. High's Office Locations
Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-7932
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. High's for 9 years. She has always been fantastic and has a terrific bedside manner. Her office is always clean, nursing staff are friendly and I can only recall one time where my appointment was behind due to her being caught in surgery. She has been great throughout my pregnancy, answering all my crazy questions. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780890913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. High has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. High accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.