Dr. Amy Hitchcock, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Abingdon, VA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Hitchcock, MD

Dr. Amy Hitchcock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hitchcock works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hitchcock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abingdon Surgical Associates
    16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 258-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 18, 2021
Thank you Dr. Hitchcock for saving my life!!! I'm forever grateful to you Dr. Hendrix of UVA's hospital and God!!
Candace Buck — Jun 18, 2021
About Dr. Amy Hitchcock, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790044063
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hitchcock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hitchcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hitchcock works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hitchcock’s profile.

Dr. Hitchcock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchcock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitchcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitchcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

