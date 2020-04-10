Dr. Amy Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Holland, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Holland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 707 Whitlock Ave SW Bldg H, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (770) 422-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a therapist who gladly refers clients to her. She is very well qualified with knowledge and genuine caring about her patients. The clients I have referred have been helped by her medical knowledge and by her genuine caring.
About Dr. Amy Holland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891912465
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Nc Ch
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
