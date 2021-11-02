Overview of Dr. Amy Huang, MD

Dr. Amy Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.