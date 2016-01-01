See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Amy Ingegniero, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Ingegniero, MD

Dr. Amy Ingegniero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Ingegniero works at SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA VETERANS HEALTH CARE SERVICES in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ingegniero's Office Locations

    New Orleans Va Medical Center
    2400 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 935-8387
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amy Ingegniero, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659614709
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ingegniero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ingegniero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ingegniero works at SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA VETERANS HEALTH CARE SERVICES in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ingegniero’s profile.

Dr. Ingegniero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingegniero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingegniero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingegniero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

