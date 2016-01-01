Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD
Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Ivanovic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ivanovic's Office Locations
-
1
Anthony C. Quartell MD & Associates316 Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 202, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (908) 498-6933
-
2
Arlington Womens Center1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 465, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 544-7502
-
3
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (202) 869-1313
-
4
St Barnabas Medical Cancer Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7415
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ivanovic?
About Dr. Amy Ivanovic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992190433
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ivanovic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ivanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanovic works at
Dr. Ivanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.