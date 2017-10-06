Overview of Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD

Dr. Amy Jeffery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Jeffery works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.