Dr. Amy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Jones, MD
Dr. Amy Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Health Pediatrics - Huber Heights6251 Miami Valley Way Ste 210C, Huber Heights, OH 45424 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Amy is always great with us!
About Dr. Amy Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043259534
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.