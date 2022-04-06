Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Jones, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary Washington Family Medicine - Cosner's Corner4535 SPOTSYLVANIA PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 374-3160
-
2
Wake Forest University Baptist Medical CenterS Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr Jones does a great job of listening, going over options, and offering to include you in your treatment and long term health needs. a really great approach. I can really trust her judgement. And their patient portal is one of the best I have used.
About Dr. Amy Jones, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1871025171
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.