Dr. Amy Jongeling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Jongeling, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jongeling works at
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
-
2
Mount Sinai Queens223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0803
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my first appointment with Dr. Jongeling she was amazing and took her time to listen and understand my condition.
About Dr. Amy Jongeling, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780819144
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ Med Ctr
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Notre Dame
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jongeling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jongeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jongeling works at
Dr. Jongeling has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jongeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jongeling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jongeling.
