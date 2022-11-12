Overview

Dr. Amy Jongeling, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jongeling works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.