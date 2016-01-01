Overview

Dr. Amy Keenum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Keenum works at Michigan State Univ. in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Clinton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.