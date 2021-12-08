Overview of Dr. Amy King, MD

Dr. Amy King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. King works at Gynecology Specialist LLC in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.