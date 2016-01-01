Overview

Dr. Amy Kingman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr



Dr. Kingman works at Central Georgia Heart Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.