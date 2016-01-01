Dr. Amy Kingman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kingman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Kingman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Dr. Kingman works at
Locations
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Dodge County Hospital
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Kingman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- U NC/U NC Hosps
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
