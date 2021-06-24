Overview of Dr. Amy Kodrik, DO

Dr. Amy Kodrik, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Kodrik works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.