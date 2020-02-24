Dr. Koreen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Koreen, MD
Dr. Amy Koreen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Roger Koreen M.d.28 Elm St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-8368
Dr Koreen is supportive and caring. Her first instinct is not a ton of medication and she learns about the problem and tries to get to the root inorder to move forward. She is worth the wait to see.
Dr. Koreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koreen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreen.
