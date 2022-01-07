Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD
Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital The
Dr. Kotecha works at
Dr. Kotecha's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Vision3801 Fairfax Dr Ste 74, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 528-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotecha?
Dr Kotecha is an OUTSTANDING eye doctor. She is professional, friendly and thorough. I have known her for years and cannot recommend highly enough. Her office can get busy but that is because she is so good
About Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1326019241
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital The
- The Chestnut Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotecha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotecha works at
Dr. Kotecha has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotecha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotecha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.