Overview of Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD

Dr. Amy Kotecha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital The



Dr. Kotecha works at Capital Vision in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.