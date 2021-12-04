Overview of Dr. Amy Krambeck, MD

Dr. Amy Krambeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krambeck works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.