Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Krambeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Krambeck's Office Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Lake Forest Medical Associates800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7657
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
71Yr old, BPH since 1990s with bleeding infections and prostate of 231grams n PSA of 8.2 and a catheter; 7/2021 had HoLEP Moses 2.0 performed by Dr. Krambeck at Northwestern Medical; Removed 177grams n bladder stones; Went in at 10:30am and walked out hospital at 4pm - same day - with no catheter and walked to dinner 3 blocks at 7pm. Recovery was amazing. Now, 11/2021, No more meds, no catheter, no more bleeding infections. Ultrasound after voiding shows "0" volume retention in Bladder. I am fixed!!! Once and done procedure. Dr. Amy and her Team at Northwestern are the best!
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Krambeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krambeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krambeck has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krambeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krambeck speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Krambeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krambeck.
