Dr. Krie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Krie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Krie, MD
Dr. Amy Krie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Spencer Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Krie works at
Dr. Krie's Office Locations
-
1
Avera Med Grp Hmtlgy/Bone Marrw1000 E 23rd St Ste 230, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-6900
-
2
Spencer Hospital1200 1st Ave E, Spencer, IA 51301 Directions (712) 264-6550
-
3
Allina Health Piper Building Pharmacy913 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 863-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Amazing Doctor. Great attitude and excellent care
About Dr. Amy Krie, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
