Dr. Amy Kulak, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Kulak, MD

Dr. Amy Kulak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. 

Dr. Kulak works at Kulak Eye & Cosmetic Surgery in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kulak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kulak Eye & Cosmetic Surgery
    572 JACKSONVILLE DR, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 775-5275
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr. Kulak did 3 surgeries on my eyes with amazing results. The experience from the beginning to the end was so much better than I could ever have expected. From the time I walked into Dr. Kulak's office until my last visit, the care was excellent. The entire office staff were very kind, professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Kulak.
    grace e smith — Nov 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Amy Kulak, MD
    About Dr. Amy Kulak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689823783
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
