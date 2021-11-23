Dr. Amy Kulak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kulak, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Kulak, MD
Dr. Amy Kulak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dr. Kulak's Office Locations
Kulak Eye & Cosmetic Surgery572 JACKSONVILLE DR, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 775-5275Friday8:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kulak did 3 surgeries on my eyes with amazing results. The experience from the beginning to the end was so much better than I could ever have expected. From the time I walked into Dr. Kulak's office until my last visit, the care was excellent. The entire office staff were very kind, professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Kulak.
About Dr. Amy Kulak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulak has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulak.
