Overview of Dr. Amy Kusske, MD

Dr. Amy Kusske, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kusske works at Maggie DiNome, MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.