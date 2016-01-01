Dr. Amy Ladd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Ladd, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Ladd, MD
Dr. Amy Ladd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Stanford Health Care.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladd's Office Locations
- 1 450 Broadway St Ste C441, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Ladd, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710033071
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladd has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladd.
