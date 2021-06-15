Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Law, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Law, MD
Dr. Amy Law, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Law's Office Locations
Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Group34490 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend her 100 %. I value her opinion as a specialist. She is very caring and listens to me. She even gave me a bone broth recipe for my celiac disease, which she doesn't treat and gave me the best covid advice yet to date.
About Dr. Amy Law, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Burmese
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Law speaks Burmese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
