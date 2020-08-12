Dr. Amy Lazzarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lazzarini, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Lazzarini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Locations
Crouse Hospital736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't speak highly enough about Dr. Lazzarini. She is very knowledgeable and compassionate toward you as a person. She saw I was struggling with my care and answers about a diagnosis so she took the time to go over everything with me and provide some information that was very helpful. . Highly recommend.
About Dr. Amy Lazzarini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760452544
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazzarini accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazzarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazzarini works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazzarini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzarini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazzarini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazzarini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.