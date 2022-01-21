Overview of Dr. Amy Levav, MD

Dr. Amy Levav, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Levav works at Womens Health Specialists in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.