Dr. Amy Levav, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Levav, MD
Dr. Amy Levav, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Levav's Office Locations
Womens Health Specialists6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot rave ENOUGH about this doctor. A proper doctor who cares and is worth every penny. Loved her and so glad to have found her. She is GREAT!
About Dr. Amy Levav, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982755112
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levav has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levav.
