Overview of Dr. Amy Li, MD

Dr. Amy Li, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan - Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mi, United States, M.D.|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Li works at The Doctors Clinic- Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.