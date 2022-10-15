Dr. Amy Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Li, MD
Dr. Amy Li, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from University of Michigan - Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mi, United States, M.D.|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic: Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
-
2
Doctors Clinic of Silverdale9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Dr. Li and Staff were very professional, thay gave me info for optional treatments. I chose Dr. Li to preform the surgery and I am very pleased with the results.
About Dr. Amy Li, MD
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1275823684
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- University of Michigan - Medical School, Ann Arbor, Mi, United States, M.D.|University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.