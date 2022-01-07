Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Litchfield works at
Locations
-
1
California Coastal Dermatology, Mission Viejo, CA28261 Marguerite Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Directions (949) 542-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing
About Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1376504902
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Georgia Bapt Med Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
