Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Litchfield works at California Coastal Dermatology, Mission Viejo, CA in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.