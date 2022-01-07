See All Dermatologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Litchfield works at California Coastal Dermatology, Mission Viejo, CA in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Coastal Dermatology, Mission Viejo, CA
    28261 Marguerite Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 542-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 07, 2022
    She is amazing
    Tracy — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1376504902
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • Georgia Bapt Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Litchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litchfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litchfield works at California Coastal Dermatology, Mission Viejo, CA in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Litchfield’s profile.

    Dr. Litchfield has seen patients for Impetigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litchfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Litchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litchfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

