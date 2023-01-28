Dr. Amy Lobrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lobrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Lobrano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Miss Med Ctr and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lobrano works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobrano?
I had new patient appointment yesterday. My GI history is complicated. Dr Lobrano reviewed my history and recorded it herself after repeating it back to me to be certain it was correct. She reviewed my meds and surgical history then scheduled appropriate testing. She was friendly, professional and supportive. I am very thankful to have found her and would recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Amy Lobrano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1255382909
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobrano has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobrano speaks German.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobrano.
