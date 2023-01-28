Overview

Dr. Amy Lobrano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Miss Med Ctr and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lobrano works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.