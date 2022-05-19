See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Amy Loden, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (43)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Loden, MD

Dr. Amy Loden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Loden works at Vitality Medical And Wellness Consulting LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loden's Office Locations

    Vitality Medical And Wellness Consulting LLC
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 215B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 432-1964
    Consultants in Women's Healthcare
    3023 N Ballas Rd Bldg D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 432-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 19, 2022
    attentive, pays attention to my needs, answers my phone calls.
    rockingstar — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Loden, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417189564
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Loden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loden accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Loden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loden works at Vitality Medical And Wellness Consulting LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Loden’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Loden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

