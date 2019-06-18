Overview of Dr. Amy Lu, MD

Dr. Amy Lu, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Transplant & Hepatobiliary Surgical Specialist at Largo in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.