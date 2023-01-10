Dr. Amy Lucier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lucier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Lucier, MD
Dr. Amy Lucier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Lucier works at
Dr. Lucier's Office Locations
-
1
First Choice Pediatrics Dr. Phillips Location7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucier?
She saw my 10-year-old son back in 2021. She spoke to him as well as me and made him very comfortable. She asked very thorough questions of both of us. It was not a rushed appointment and I truly felt like he was look after. I am really happy with her.
About Dr. Amy Lucier, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1568868222
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucier works at
Dr. Lucier speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lucier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.