Dr. Amy Luedemann, DDS
Dr. Amy Luedemann, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Kidstown Dental27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste 900, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 408-9231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Luedemann?
My daughter was initially very anxious about her appointment, but when it was time to go, she said “I want to do it again!”. We drove from Montgomery to see Dr. Amy and the entire ride home was about how much fun she had at the dentist. She actually asked to go back every Monday :) Whitney was phenomenal in caring for my daughter and Dr. Amy was definitely worth the drive!
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1194830026
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Children's Nutrition Research Center
Dr. Luedemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luedemann accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luedemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luedemann speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Luedemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luedemann.
