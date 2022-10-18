Overview of Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO

Dr. Amy Lundholm, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Medical Center



Dr. Lundholm works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.