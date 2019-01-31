Dr. Amy Lungren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lungren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lungren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Lungren, MD
Dr. Amy Lungren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Lungren works at
Dr. Lungren's Office Locations
-
1
Seasons OBGYN3051 Churchill Dr Ste 220, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (214) 513-1101
-
2
Flower Mound Women's Health4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 874-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lungren has always been great! I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Amy Lungren, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891711198
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lungren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lungren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lungren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lungren has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lungren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lungren speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lungren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lungren.
