Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD
Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-8874
Dept of Medical Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 481-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992944912
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Medical Oncology
- Temple University Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Colgate University
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
