Overview of Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD

Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.