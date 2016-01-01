See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (104)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD

Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Mackenzie works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mackenzie's Office Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-8874
    Dept of Medical Oncology
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992944912
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Medical Oncology
    • Temple University Hospital
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Colgate University
    • Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackenzie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

