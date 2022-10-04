Dr. Magneson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Magneson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Magneson, MD
Dr. Amy Magneson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Magneson works at
Dr. Magneson's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (212) 305-5903
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Magneson is kind and caring. One of the best.
About Dr. Amy Magneson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magneson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magneson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magneson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magneson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magneson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Magneson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magneson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magneson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magneson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.