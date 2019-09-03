See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD

Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Marcotte works at Modern OB/GYN in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Marcotte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health and Menopause Center
    5777 W Maple Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 932-9223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2019
    She is an amazing doctor! She listens with full attention, does her ultimate best to make you comfortable and is extremely knowledgeable. I trust her 100% and have referred several women to her.
    Michelle White — Sep 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD
    About Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770783870
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
