Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Marcotte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Women's Health and Menopause Center5777 W Maple Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 932-9223
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
She is an amazing doctor! She listens with full attention, does her ultimate best to make you comfortable and is extremely knowledgeable. I trust her 100% and have referred several women to her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770783870
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Marcotte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcotte has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcotte.
