Dr. Amy Matecki, MD
Dr. Amy Matecki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Dr. Matecki's Office Locations
California Endocurietherapy Medical Corporation3012 Summit St Ste 2675, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 869-6740
Alta Bates Medical Center-herrick Campus2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-1591
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amy Matecki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Matecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matecki speaks Mandarin.
