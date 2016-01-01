Dr. Amy Maxwell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Maxwell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amy Maxwell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Novi, MI.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
Olde Orchard Pediatric Dentistry43025 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (734) 249-8563
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Maxwell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134383987
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.