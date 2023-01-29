Overview

Dr. Amy McClung, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. McClung works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.