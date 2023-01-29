Dr. Amy McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy McClung, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 280-3939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with US Dermatology Partners for more than 7 years and have always had excellent relationship and treatments from them. Dr McClung never makes me feel rushed or leaves me with unanswered questions
About Dr. Amy McClung, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033372586
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Christus St. Joseph Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClung speaks Spanish.
440 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.