Dr. Amy McCoy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Bay Area Physicians for Women3715 Dauphin St Ste 3B, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 344-5900
Coastal Obgyn3290 Dauphin St Ste 200, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 361-2595
Infirmary Ltac Hospital5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-3170
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great surgical experience. Other doctors had said I would need my surgery open which I didn’t want since more pain and longer recovery. Dr Mccoy was able to do laparoscopic and recovery was so smooth.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
