Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD
Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. McKerrow works at
Dr. McKerrow's Office Locations
Glacier Men's Health Care350 Heritage Way Ste 2300, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-8456
Dr. Brian Bell Ob.gyn.401 Louisiana Ave, Libby, MT 59923 Directions (406) 752-8456
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Upon meeting her I felt very comfortable. She is a good listener and very good at asking if you understand.
About Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKerrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKerrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKerrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKerrow works at
Dr. McKerrow has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKerrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKerrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKerrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKerrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKerrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.