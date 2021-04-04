Overview of Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD

Dr. Amy McKerrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. McKerrow works at Urology Associates in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Libby, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.