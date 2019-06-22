Overview

Dr. Amy McLaurin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iredell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McLaurin works at Piedmont Healthcare Endcrnlgy in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.