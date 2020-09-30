Dr. Amy McMichael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMichael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy McMichael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy McMichael, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. McMichael works at
Locations
Wfbh High Point Dermatology - Palladium5826 Samet Dr Ste 103, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 716-3926
Dermatology - Country Club4618 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 716-2255
Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm3903 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 716-3926
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McMichael is wonderful. She is very thorough, patient and nice. She explains things very well and takes the time to answer any and all questions you may have.
About Dr. Amy McMichael, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
