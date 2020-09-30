Overview

Dr. Amy McMichael, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. McMichael works at Wfbh High Point Dermatology - Palladium in High Point, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC and Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Lichen Planus and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.