Dr. Amy Mellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mellor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Mellor, MD
Dr. Amy Mellor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Mellor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mellor's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Charlotte County3067 Tamiami Trl Ste 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 258-3515
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellor?
In a world where it's hard to trust anyone Dr Mellor and her staff have shown me a level of kindness and sincerity that surpasses my expectations!
About Dr. Amy Mellor, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1487714770
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellor works at
Dr. Mellor has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.