Dr. Amy Metheny, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Metheny, MD
Dr. Amy Metheny, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Metheny's Office Locations
- 1 6263 SHELLY WAY, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 781-1424
About Dr. Amy Metheny, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609035815
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
